Alabama student arrested as part of TikTok crime challenge

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama high school student is facing criminal charges after being accused of stealing a fire extinguisher from the school as part of a TikTok challenge that’s been widely spread on the social media platform.

TikTok videos encourage students to commit theft and vandalism at school, but the social media company says it’s taking steps to remove them.

A local news source reports that the “devious licks” challenge which went viral earlier this month. It involves students stealing everything from bathroom stall bars to COVID-19 masks in an attempt to garner likes and shares on TikTok. “Devious licks” is slang for theft.

Schools across the South have been warning parents about the trend.