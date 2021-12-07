Alabama statues to feature Hank Aaron, other Hall of Famers

FILE – In this April 8, 1974, file photo Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron hits his 715th career home run in Atlanta Stadium to break the all-time record set by the late Babe Ruth. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway, Jr., File)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Statues of Hank Aaron and other members of the Baseball Hall of Fame who were from Mobile are being planned as part of a courtyard that would celebrate the city’s baseball heritage.

Al.com reports the Hall of Fame Courtyard is being aimed at drawing more people to Mobile’s riverfront. On Friday, interviews are set to begin with five artists or teams of artists vying to create the statues.

The courtyard will include the city’s five homegrown Hall of Famers: Aaron, Willie McCovey, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, and Ozzie Smith.

Also displayed with be the city’s only homegrown member of the National Football League’s Hall of Fame: Robert Brazile Jr.