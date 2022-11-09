TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The son of Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey is recovering at home after being struck by a car on the University of Alabama campus last week.

Mackey said via a Facebook post that his son, Christopher, was struck by a car on a crosswalk Friday afternoon on his way to his dorm on UA campus. He was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center where he was treated for bruises, lacerations and a concussion following the incident.

“The doctors and staff at DCH have been great and I am happy to say that Christopher is continuing his recovery and we were able to take him home yesterday,” Mackey said via the post. “Thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult time.”

CBS 42 reached out to the University of Alabama for comment and did not receive a response prior to this article’s publication.