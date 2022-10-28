ALABAMA (WHNT) — You will be able to carry a firearm in any Alabama state park without a permit next year, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).

The department said it will follow the State of Alabama’s law when it comes to its firearm policy.

“The State Park firearms policy is consistent with current Alabama law,” said Billy Pope, ADCNR’s director of communications and marketing. “The State Parks firearms rule will change on January 1, 2023 when the new Alabama law goes into effect and will not require written permission or a concealed carry permit for handguns.”

Current policy states only law enforcement officials are allowed to carry firearms into parks without written permission of the manager in charge of said park.

However, that policy will change now that state law has changed.

Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law in March allowing Alabamians to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

At that time, Ivey said, “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law-abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights.”

The legislation was championed by gun rights advocates who call it “constitutional carry,” in reference to the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Opponents, including state sheriffs and others in law enforcement, said the permits help combat crime and enhance public safety.

There are 21 states that allow concealed weapons in public without a permit. Alabama’s new law will go into effect on January 1, 2023.