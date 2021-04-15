Alabama state parks getting boost from new partnership, governor to announce details

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she plans to sign agreements Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 for two privately built prisons, despite lawmakers’ complaints about the pricetag and lack of public transparency and warnings from advocacy groups that such prisons won’t address chronic violence and severe staffing woes.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama State Parks Foundation to make a major announcement on Thursday at the Oak Mountain State Park.

The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. Ivey will be joined by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship, and Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein, to announce a public-private partnership benefitting the state parks system.

The announcement will take place at the Oak Mountain State Park, which was recently damaged by a tornado on March 29. Several large trees fell during the storm and several structures on the lower portion of Oak Mountain Lake were damaged.

Nearby Flip Side Watersports Park also suffered an estimated $25,000 worth of damage. Flip Side rents paddleboats, kayaks, and operates an aquatic park during the summer.

“Alabama’s State Parks remain one of our greatest treasures, and Gov. Ivey’s visionary leadership will make sure that treasure is protected for the next generation and the generation to follow that,” Alabama State Parks Foundation President Dr. Dan Hendricks said.

The Alabama DNR maintains around 48,000 acres of land and water in 21 state parks across Alabama. Visitor fees and support from local communities help fund the majority of the operations.

