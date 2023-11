MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Preparations are underway as this year’s official state Christmas tree will be delivered to Montgomery on Monday.

This year’s 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Coosa County will be displayed on the Alabama State Capitol’s front steps. It will be the largest standing state Christmas tree.

The tree will be decorated throughout the week. On the evening of Dec. 1, Governor Kay Ivey will hold the annual State Christmas Tree Lighting.