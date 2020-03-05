Alabama Splash Adventure looking to fill over 400 positions

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Job seekers looking for seasonal employment have the chance to get hired.

Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure are looking to fill more than four hundred jobs this summer.

Openings are for anyone looking for additional income during the summer or for those looking for a start in the amusement park industry.

Openings include positions in rides, aquatics, retail, and culinary departments.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

Those interested can apply here: http://www.alabamasplash.com/jobs/

