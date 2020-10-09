Alabama soldier killed in motorcycle crash

NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN/BIKER DAD) — Despite urgent attempts by first responders to save his life, a Fort Rucker soldier is dead and investigators say the driver of an SUV is to blame.

Viewer video shows the crash scene and the medical helicopter taking the soldier from the scene. Investigators say an SUV turned in front of a motorcycle on an Alabama highway, killing the 26-year-old solider on the bike.

It happened on Alabama 123 in Newton. Kegan Green was a Fort Rucker soldier from Enterprise. The Alabama Highway Patrol says Don Wiggins of Daleville turned in front of him in his 2008 GMC Acadia Thursday afternoon.

Green was taken to Southeast Health but was pronounced dead.

The crash is still is under investigation.

