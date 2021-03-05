Alabama sheriff’s criminal trial set for July

FILE – In this July, 9, 2008 file photo, Limestone County, Ala., Sheriff Mike Blakely speaks to the media following the crash of a small airplane. Blakely, who is in his 10th term in office, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, on multiple theft and ethics charges, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. (Kim Rynders/Athens News Courier via AP)

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A new trial date has been set for an Alabama sheriff who faces 11 theft and ethics charges.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was indicted in August 2019 on charges that included accusations of stealing from the sheriff’s office. He is accused of taking money from election campaign funds, Limestone County funds and using his influence to obtain interest-free loans, authorities said.

Court records show pretrial motions will be heard virtually April 12. The case is set for trial at Limestone County Courthouse on July 12, multiple news outlets reported Thursday.

Blakely, who is currently Alabama’s longest serving sheriff, pleaded not guilty in 2019. He has remained in office pending the outcome of the case.

A new judge was appointed to the case last month. The Alabama Supreme Court appointed retired appellate Judge Pam Baschab of Colbert County to preside. She replaced Judge Pride Tompkins, who recused himself over personal coronavirus concerns.

The case was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.