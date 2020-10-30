Alabama Senate leader Del Marsh not seeking re-election in 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most powerful men in Alabama politics will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, has held that position since Republicans gained control of the Senate in 2010. Marsh, 64, is a business owner and graduate of Auburn University, is serving his sixth term in the Senate.

The news of Marsh not seeking re-election was confirmed by his press secretary.

During his time in the legislature, Marsh pushed for school choice bills, most notably the Alabama Accountability Act. He was also responsible for getting an amendment on the March 3 primary ballot that would have changed how state school board members were selected, which was overwhelmingly rejected by voters.

Marsh is seen as having a strong working relationship with Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro. The two consider themselves friends, both in and outside of the Senate chamber.

Marsh has also clashed with Governors of his own party, earlier this year, he and Gov. Kay Ivey disagreed over how Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds should be spent.

Marsh also made headlines back in June of this year when talking about people becoming immune to Coronavirus.

“In fact, quite honestly, I want to see more people because we start reaching immunity as more people have it and get through it,” Marsh said.

