Alabama Senate candidates talk policy, opponents in exclusive raw interviews

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL/WIAT) — Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidates spoke exclusively with CBS 42’s Columbus sister station News 3 in Columbus, Georgia.
Watch incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones’ full interview below.
Jones won a special election in Dec. 2017 to replace former Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions—who vacated his seat to become Trump’s attorney general—but the upcoming election is a tougher fight for the Democrat.
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville’s full-length interview with News 3, a rare media appearance for the low-profile Republican challenger, is available below.
Tuberville, having earned President Trump’s endorsement, defeated Jeff Sessions in a July runoff. Tuberville’s Republican affiliation gives him an advantage over Jones, who has outraised and outspent him by a large margin. But will it be enough?
Stay with CBS 42 for the latest on the November general election.
