MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A poll recently conducted by CBS 42 News, The Hill, and Emerson College Polling shows candidate Mike Durant leading the field of candidates for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat with 33% support among likely Republican primary voters.

We reached out to Durant’s campaign for comment, but did not hear as of Wednesday afternoon.

Katie Britt, who is polling at 23% just behind Durant, said she’s confident in her campaign.

“We are excited about where we are in this race. We have 54 days left and we know that our message is resonating with Alabamians. Alabama wants somebody who will protect their Christian conservative values, they want someone that’ll fight for the nation we know and love, and there is no doubt that I am the best candidate,” Britt said.

Mo Brooks, whom former President Donald Trump recently withdrew his endorsement from, was unavailable for an interview due to being in Washington, voting on the House floor Wednesday. However, his spokesman Will Hampson released the following statement:

“The only poll that matters is on Election Day and there is only one conservative choice for US Senate. It’s not the former Chamber of Commerce lobbyist Katie Britt, who’s spent her career pushing for higher taxes and an open southern border, and it’s certainly not Mike Durant, who is being propped up by millions of dollars from Lincoln Project and Big Tech Never Trumpers. The only proven conservative in this race is Mo Brooks.”

Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball said there’s still one thing that could shake up this race.

“A Trump endorsement could be a gamechanger for any of these candidates,” Kimball said.

Kimball said 52% of Republican primary voters would be more likely to vote for a Trump-endorsed candidate. Among undecided voters, that number is 60%.

“I think all eyes are going to be on Durant or Britt to see if they get that Trump endorsement. On the flip side, only 13% said they were less likely to vote for a Trump endorsement. So within the Republican primary, that Trump endorsement is really important,” Kimball said.

Britt said she’s hoping to earn that endorsement by supporting the “America First” agenda.

“We know as that message continues to resonate throughout the state and we gain more and more support, we are hopeful that the president sees that as well,” Britt said.

The poll also showed that 55% of primary voters are looking for a senator who’s an outsider versus someone with previous political experience. Kimball said that crowd tends to favor Durant.