(WHNT) — Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville is among several football coaches and players from Alabama and Auburn who are on the ballot to potentially be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Tuberville, who coached the Auburn Tigers from 1999 to 2008, is among four people from Auburn to be on this year’s ballot, while Alabama has one player and Troy University has two players

Here is how each school is represented on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot:

Auburn

Tommy Tuberville

Tuberville began his coaching career in 1995 at Ole Miss before being hired at Auburn in 1999.

Tuberville coached the Tigers from 1999 to 2008. He was the 2004 National Coach of the Year leading Auburn to an undefeated season and SEC Championship. Tuberville ranks 10th in conference history with 64 SEC regular season wins.

Following his time at Auburn, Tuberville coached at Texas Tech from 2010-2012 and Cincinnati from 2013-2016. He finished his coaching career with a record of 159-99-0.

Takeo Spikes

Auburn junior linebacker Takeo Spikes (55) is shown with coach Terry Bowden prior to the Ole Miss game Sept. 13, 1997. Bowden led the Tiger’s to a 10-3 finish, including a win over Clemson in the Peach Bowl. Spikes has scheduled a Thursday news conference to announce whether he will stay at Auburn for his senior season, or turn pro. (AP Photo,File)

Takeo Spikes played at Auburn from 1995-1997. He was a 1997 First Team All-American and a two-time First Team All-SEC selection. The linebacker won the 1998 Peach Bowl MVP and is in the top 10 in all-time tackles in program history.

Gregg Carr

Gregg Carr played for the Tigers from 1981-1984 where he was a consensus All-American in 1984. Carr was a three-time First Team All-SEC and the 1984 SEC Lineman of the Year. He was a member of Auburn’s 1983 SEC Championship team.

Ed King

Ed King played for the Tigers from 1988-90 where he helped guide the Tigers in back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in school history. King was a two-time First Team All-American including a unanimous selection in 1990.

Alabama

Antonio Langham

Antonio Langham (43), of Alabama, intercepts a pass from Shane Matthews, of the Florida Gators, and outdistances Jason Odom (74) for a 27-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter in Birmingham, Ala., Dec. 5, 1992. The Crimson Tide, 12-0 for the season and ranked second, defeated the Gators 28-21, winning the SEC Championship game and a trip to the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Curtis Compton)

Antonio Langham is the lone representative for Crimson Tide of the 2024 ballot.

Langham played at Alabama from 1990-1993 where he helped guide the Crimson Tide to four postseason berths and a National Championship in 1992. The defensive back was a unanimous All-American in 1993 and won the Jim Thorpe Award.

He is the Tide’s all-time leader in interceptions with 19 career interceptions.

Troy

Larry Blakeney

Troy coach Larry Blakeney reacts to an official’s call in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013. Mississippi State won 62-7. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Larry Blakeney coached the Trojans from 1991-2014 where he lead the program to eight conference championships, five in the Sun Belt and three in the Southland. Blakeney is the all-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference History. He finished his coaching career with a record of 178-113-1.

Al Lucas

Troy State nose tackle Al Lucas, of Macon, Ga. speaks after accepting the 1999 Buck Buchanan Award Monday, Dec. 6, 1999 at Mickey Mantle’s Restaurant in New York. The Buck Buchanan Award, seen at right, is presented by The Sports Network to the most outstanding defensive player in Division I-AA college football. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)

Al Lucas played defensive lineman for Blakeney from 1996-1999 where he was the 1999 Buck Buchanan Award winner. Lucas was a two-time All-American and led the Trojans to three NCAA playoff appearances including the 1996 semifinals and 1999 quarterfinals.

Freddie Thomas

Freddie Thomas played at Troy from 1984-1987 where he led the Trojans to the NCAA Division II National Championship. Thomas was a two-time First Team All-American and was named team captain in 1987.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2024 with specific details to be announced in the future.

To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, a player must be out of college for at least 10 seasons, be recognized as a First-Team All-America by an organization that is recognized by the NCAA and have played in the last 50 years.

Coaches become eligible three seasons after retirement or immediately following their retirement if they are 70 years old or older.

To view the entire ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame, click here.