LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama State Senator Tim Melson suffered a heart attack while on a trip in South Korea.

State Sen. Keith Kelley, who represents Anniston, confirmed on social media that Melson, R-Florence, had a heart attack while on a trip in South Korea, where he is listed in “serious but stable” condition.

“I ask for your prayers for my friend Senator Tim Melson. He had a heart attack and we need your prayers for him and his family. Thank you,” Kelley said in a Facebook post.

According to Secretary of Senate Pat Harris, Melson and other House members were on an economic development trip to South Korea to find STEM teachers for the Black Belt. Harris said that Sen. Arthur Orr provided CPR until paramedics and ambulances arrived.

Melson represents District 1, which covers all of Lauderdale County, a portion of Limestone County and a small section of Madison County.

Melson’s family is reportedly traveling to Seoul, South Korea be with him.