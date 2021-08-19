Alabama Sen. Dan Roberts working to expand monoclonal antibody treatment statewide amid spike in COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Sen. Dan Roberts is working to make monoclonal antibody treatment more widely available statewide.

When taken in early diagnosis of COVID-19, it provides antibodies to help the body fight against it. Roberts is working with health professionals in Montgomery and at UAB to make the treatment more available, especially with the state expected to reach its highest hospitalization point during the next two weeks.

However, there are challenges with expanding treatment access, including how to finance it statewide. The federal government will provide the treatment, but states will then have to get the treatment delivered to communities and have the staff to run clinical sites.

“So it’s trying to get people available to come to maybe yes mass sites,” Roberts said. “Where you can come up we’ve discussed possible a mass vaccination site doing something similar for the infusion.”

Roberts said Gov. Kay Ivey’s recent state of emergency declaration is going to help launch the sites. It allows for more people in the health care field to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

The first major expansion of monoclonal antibody treatment is expected to be available in South Alabama because they are currently experiencing the highest hospitalization rate across the state. It is estimated this process could start as early as next week.