Alabama school secretary charged with engaging in sex act with student

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The secretary at Elba High School has been arrested and charged with engaging in a sex act with a teenage student.

Police arrested Martha Pope, 43, and charged her with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. One source told WDHN News that the student was a 16-year-old boy.

Elba Superintendent Chris Moseley told WDHN News that Pope has been put on administrative leave with pay, while the case is under investigation.

WDHN News will be present at next Tuesday’s Elba City School Board Meeting where the board may discuss the allegation.

Pope was booked into the Coffee County Jail and released with a $5,000 bond.