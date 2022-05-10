MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A special agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has returned home after a 269-day hospitalization with COVID-19, including more than 200 days on a ventilator.

“Today was an extremely special day as one of our own returned home after bravely battling what seemed like an endless and exhausting fight with the deadly coronavirus,” ALEA said in a post on their Facebook page.

In August, SBI Special Agent Senior Craig Pruett was hospitalized due to COVID-19. After 269 days of care, including more than 200 on a ventilator — Pruett returned to his home in Southside.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the law enforcement escort and the welcoming party in Etowah County. Please join us in continuing to pray for SAS Pruett’s strength and healing during this time of recovery and rehabilitation,” said the Facebook post.