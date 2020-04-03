Alabama retirement community sings song about not letting coronavirus ‘get on ya’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There have been a lot of messages on social media trying to keep people uplifted during this crisis.

Take a look at one Montgomery retirement community and how they are sharing their message. This video was posted on Wesley Gardens Retirement Community’s Facebook page. They were joined by facility driver Lee McBryde to dance and sing some lyrics during the COVID-19 crisis. They are encouraging people to wash their hands.

You can see the residents are dancing while holding containers of disinfectant wipes while singing “Don’t Let the Corona Get On Ya.”

Their performance was inspired by Deacon Otis Wicknine, whose YouTube video has received over 1.4 million views online.

