Alabama residents watch over 60 hours of television a week, report finds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A report released by Reviews.org found that Alabama residents spend 60 hours and 41 minutes a week watching television.

Nationally, Americans spend 56 hours and 37 minutes a week watching shows, and Alabama ranks sixth when it comes to how much television residents view.

Utah ranked last, with residents only watching 45 hours and 3 minutes of television per week on average, and D.C. ranked first with residents watching an average of 68 hours and 10 minutes.

Overall, Americans watch the majority of the television they consume on streaming platforms rather than through traditional cable, and Alabama follows that trend.

Click here to view the whole report.