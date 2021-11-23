Alabama representative signs onto letter outlining potential overturn of ‘corrupted’ 2020 election

BRYANT, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama state representative has signed an open letter calling for “forensic audits” of the “corrupted 2020 election” and urging states to decertify electors “where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately.”

Only one Alabama official, Republican State Rep. Tommy Hanes, signed onto the letter, which was circulated Tuesday by Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers. The letter has been signed by nearly 200 state legislators from 39 states so far.

The letter, which is addressed to “the citizens of the United States of America,” claims “our representative republic suffered a corrupted 2020 election.”

There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud impacted the 2020 election results.

BREAKING: 186 Legislators from 39 States Write a Letter to the American People Calling for a 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives (1/2) pic.twitter.com/syGpDm5fN9 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 23, 2021

In the letter, however, the legislators ask that “all 50 states need to be forensically audited.”

“Voter rolls should be scrubbed with a canvass of the voters to ensure future integrity of our elections,” they wrote.

The legislators then said that they “call on each state to decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately.”

If necessary, the legislators said, the U.S. House of Representatives should be prepared to “decide the rightful winner of the election.”

This is not Rep. Hanes’ first time wading into a national controversy. In 2019, Hanes, a retired firefighter who represents parts of DeKalb and Jackson Counties, authored a resolution in which the Alabama Republican Party called on Congress to expel U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first-ever Somali-American member of the body.

“Rep. Omar is ungrateful to the United States and the opportunities that have been afforded to her. Anyone that holds contempt for America ought not serve this great nation as a member of Congress,” Hanes told Fox News at the time.

Omar responded to the resolution on Twitter, saying she was elected by Minnesota voters, not the Alabama Republican Party.

“If you want to clean up politics,” she wrote to the party, “maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate?”

Rep. Hanes could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.