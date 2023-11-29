MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) held a press conference on Capitol Hill urging the passage of her bill, H.R. 308, the Rosa Parks Day Act, ahead of the 68th anniversary of Parks’ arrest.

Sewell was joined by Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Chairman Steven Horsford (NV-04), Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and members of the CBC.

Rosa Parks (Associated Press/JOE HOLLOWAY, JR.)

The bill would make Dec. 1 a federal holiday, commemorating the civil rights activist’s arrest for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a public bus in Montgomery in 1955. Her action sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott and galvanized the Civil Rights Movement.

Currently, there is no federal holiday honoring a woman or a Black woman.

The Rosa Parks Day Act was the first bill Sewell introduced in the 118th Congress. The bill is available for viewing here.

You can watch the Press Conference by clicking here.