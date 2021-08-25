Alabama Rep. Barry Moore honors WWII veteran

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — U.S. Representative Barry Moore, held the first annual “The Moore You Know Veterans Workshop and Job Fair” Tuesday morning.

Its main focus was to provide veterans possible job opportunities, as well as provide them resources here in the Wiregrass.

“It really is to highlight our veterans, to show them many types of different resources, and opportunities that are out there for them,” Barry Moore’s Director of Special Constituent Services, Sherry McCormick said.

This workshop was not only an opportunity to help veterans but also to honor World War II veteran, Richard “Dick” Schoof.

Schoof was an Army Air Corps Weatherman who volunteered to observe weather and monitor Japanese planes on a small island called Tori Shima.

“My colonel came to us and said I need two volunteers,” Schoof said. “One of the things you never do in service, you never ever volunteer. And I went out and volunteered for that Tori Shima, and I’m so glad I did. It was a great experience being out on that little island with just 21 men, we were all there together.”

Schoof says he is grateful for the experiences he had on that small island, and he’s also grateful to be honored by Representative Moore for his service.

“I think this is a tremendous honor that they placed a beautiful thing like this in honor of me,” Schoof said. “I’m very proud of this.”

And one way Moore is honoring Schoof is by proclaiming to Congress his story that will be recorded and entered into the Library of Congress, allowing his story to live on forever.