MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The State of Alabama recorded its lowest unemployment level since November 2019 last month.

The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) reported February’s unemployment rate to be 3%, down just .1% from January’s rate. The 3% rate reflects just over 68,000 unemployed Alabamians, and the lowest unemployment level in almost three years.

“We’re excited to see a drop in our unemployment rate after holding steady for the past five months,” said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “These are great numbers, and we’re hopeful we that we will only see them improve as the year progresses.”

Across North Alabama, unemployment rates were consistently below the state’s rate:

Colbert: 3.6%

DeKalb: 2.5%

Franklin: 2.5%

Jackson: 2.8%

Lauderdale: 3%

Lawrence: 2.7%

Limestone: 2.3%

Madison: 2.5%

Marshall: 2.3%

Morgan: 2.4%

Statewide, counties with the lowest unemployment rates include Shelby at 2.1%, Cullman at 2.2%, and Marshall and Limestone tied at 2.3%. The counties reporting the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox at 10.5%, Lowndes at 7.9%, and Perry at 7.7%.