MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that almost $312 million in Community Development Block Grant funds had been allocated to Alabama for recovery efforts from Hurricanes Sally and Zeta during fall 2020.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated the CDBG Disaster Recovery funds totaling $311,732,000 to the state as part of the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2022. The funds will be managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

On September 16, 2020, Hurricane Sally made landfall in Gulf Shores as a Category 2 hurricane. Hurricane Zeta made landfall on October 28, 2020 in Louisiana and quickly crossed near the Alabama coastline. Both storms caused significant damage.

“Natural disasters like Sally and Zeta may test our resolve, but I have seen the resiliency of Alabama and her people time and time again as they recover, rebuild and come back stronger than ever,” Ivey said in a statement. “These funds will provide a boost to long-term recovery efforts in the communities affected by these disasters.”

Information regarding the funds and the planning process will be posted to the CDBG Disaster Recovery page of ADECA’s website which is available by clicking here.

“Community Development Block Grants do so much to help Alabama communities complete needed projects that they otherwise would not be able to afford, and that need becomes even greater when a community is recovering from an unexpected natural disaster,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in a statement. “ADECA is pleased to play a role with Governor Ivey in this funding process, and we will work in the coming months to develop a clear action plan for deploying the grants in an effective manner.”