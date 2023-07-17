MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama’s special session on redistricting kicked off Monday following a contentious meeting in which lawmakers on the reapportionment committee voted on a map for the legislature to consider.

On a party line vote, the committee adopted a map referred to as the “Community of Interest Plan,” presented by Committee Co-chair Rep. Chris Pringle (R- Mobile).

It splits the Black Belt region into two districts. District 2 would contain a 42% Black voting age population, while District 7 would contain a 52% Black voting age population.

The map does not impact incumbents, and Pringle said it keeps communities of interest intact.

“It maintains basically the core of the existing districts, while providing an opportunity district for the plaintiffs in the Milligan case to elect a candidate of their choosing,” Pringle said.

The plan passed 14-6, while Democrats put forth motions to approve the VRA Plaintiffs Remedial Map and another plan– both of which failed to gain Republican support.

Democrats expressed concern they weren’t involved in the process.

“We did not get a chance to see any of this. Any of the thought that went into it; Any of the discussion that went into it; What the underlying goal of it was,” Rep. Sam Jones (D- Mobile) said.

Republicans said they were working with an overwhelming amount of information and said the process was fair.

“It was very transparent,” Rep. Jim Carns (R- Birmingham) said. “There’s a lot of confusion because we had so much information to try to stuff through a small hole at the very end here.”

Democrats also expressed concerns that the Community of Interest map does not come close enough to what the court called for in making two majority or near majority Black districts, with one of the districts only containing about a 42% Black voting age population.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter (R- Rainsville) said he thinks that map will be acceptable to the court.

“If you look at the numbers, I think the models will show that it could go either way probably, and all that the court’s asked for was a fair chance,” Ledbetter said.

Lawmakers will meet again Tuesday morning to continue considering the map. Ledbetter said he expects the session will wrap up Friday.