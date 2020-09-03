Alabama rated worst state to work in during the COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A recent study by Oxfam America claims Alabama is the worst state in the nation to work in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oxfam America, a nonprofit agency dedicated to ending poverty, conducted the survey rating the states based on their policies to protect working families. The survey used 27 different data points in three areas of state assistance. They looked at worker protections, healthcare protections, and unemployment support.

Alabama ranked last at 52nd in the survey, which included the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The state also ranked last in unemployment services, while rising to 49th in healthcare and 48th in worker protections.

LATEST POSTS