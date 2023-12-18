BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Last week, the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) announced it will now be accepting submissions from those concerned about the “appropriateness of some resources available to children and teenagers in the state’s public libraries.”

The APLS provided a form, which can be found here, where parents can submit what book they are concerned about.

The form asks for the book’s title and author, and what page numbers are in question. It also asks if the submitter has read the book in its entirety, and if not, what pages they have read.

The APLS said it will compile the submissions it receives and add them to a statewide list of children’s books that are being challenged by parents.

“This informational list is designed to help guide public librarians in decisions regarding the addition of books to their collections. This list is considered a tool for library professionals and will not be available for viewing by the general public.” The Alabama Public Library Service

