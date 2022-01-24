Alabama Power to pay state fine, stop coal burning at plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Power Co. will pay $75,000 in fines and stop burning coal in a unit that released too much hydrochloric acid at a generating plant north of Mobile under an agreement with state environmental regulators.

A local news outlet reports the settlement came as the utility agreed to a consent order from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. It followed a violation at the Barry Steam Electric Generating Plant in Mobile County last August.

Under the agreement, the company must stop burning coal in the plant’s Unit 4 by 2028. Alabama Power already had announced plans to convert the unit to burn natural gas, but now it must do so to comply.

