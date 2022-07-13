BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power has announced that customers can expect their bills to be higher once August starts.

The power company said they had to adjust their rates due to the “rising cost of fuel.” Customers are said to have their bills rise by around $6 a month to cover the costs.

“We do not make any money from fuel expenses, and remain committed to providing the low-cost, dependable service customers have come to expect,” a press release from Alabama Power read.

It was not announced how long the raised rates will be implemented. The company also said that customers will be receiving a one-time credit of around $19 on their July bill. They say it’s due to lower than forecasted costs from last year.

Alabama Power has released a list of energy-saving tips to help customers lower their bills, especially in the summer months. You can find the tips by clicking here.