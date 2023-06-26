MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama voters will be heading to the polls in just over eight months for the primary election, and the state parties’ leaders say they are gearing up for 2024.

Some Republican hopefuls have already visited the state, and ALGOP Chairman John Wahl says that’s only going to continue in the months to come.

Among the candidates to have made stops this year include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and coming this August, former President Donald Trump.

Wahl hopes having these candidates visit helps voters make informed decisions.

“I love to introduce candidates on the national level to the state of Alabama, as well as giving the people of Alabama the chance to interact and talk with these candidates,” Wahl said.

Wahl says some issues that will be important to Alabama Republicans this election cycle include fiscal responsibility and more parental involvement in children’s education.

He says one thing the party is really trying to emphasize ahead of March is that every vote matters.

“This is an exciting Republican primary for president, the highest position in the entire, not just the country, but the most powerful position in the world. We hope every voter will get out, and let their voice be heard. I like to talk about how important even one vote is,” Wahl said.

Alabama Democrats Chairman Randy Kelley says that large field of Republican candidates may be a good thing for Democrats, as he says they focus on supporting President Joe Biden.

“I’m optimistic about the Democratic Party because the Republican Party– they are grappling for a substantive candidate,” Kelley said.

Kelley says he’d like to see in 2024 more focus on gun reform and ensuring all children have access to quality education.

Right now, he says the state party is working on getting people registered to vote and touting the Biden Administration.

“This is going to be a great opportunity to wake up some, as well as energize others by letting them know what the Democrats has done and what the Democrats are doing,” Kelley said.

Alabama’s statewide primary is March 5, 2024 and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024.