PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An officer with the Phenix City Police Department has been dismissed after he allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a child.

On Wednesday, WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed that an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about an officer on Sept. 13.

The complaint alleged an officer had sent an inappropriate text messages to an individual who according to the department, “identified themselves as a 15-year-old girl.”

According to Phenix City Assistant Police Chief George Staudinger, the department immediately launched an investigation into the complaint. Staudinger said the officer is no longer with the Phenix City Police Department.

The department released the following statement to WRBL.

“On September 13, 2022, the Phenix City Police Department received a complaint against one of our police officers. The complaint alleged that the officer had engaged in an inappropriate text communication with a person identifying them self as a fifteen year old female. The Phenix City Police Department immediately initiated an internal investigation. As a result of the internal investigation, the police officer is no longer employed by the Phenix City Police Department. The Phenix City Police Department holds its officers and employees to the highest standards, and we will not tolerate any police officer or employee engaging in conduct which discredits our profession and erodes the public trust. I would like to thank the investigators who worked on this case for their professionalism as well as the men and women of this department who are dedicated to serving our community.” George Staudinger, Phenix City Assistant Chief of Police

Staudinger said no further information on this investigation will be released.