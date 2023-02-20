HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train Sunday.

HPD said investigators are on the scene of what it called a “train vs. pedestrian accident” just north of Dallas Avene and Church Street in downtown Huntsville. The call for the incident came in at 3:34 p.m.

The department said one fatality has been confirmed at this time.

Around 3:43 p.m. Sunday, HPD said it closed the following intersections in connection with the incident:

Church Street and Dallas Avenue

Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street

Clinton Avenue and Heart of Huntsville

Triana Boulevard and Holmes Avenue

The roads have since been reopened as the train has been moved.