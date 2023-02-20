HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train Sunday.

HPD said investigators are on the scene of what it called a “train vs. pedestrian accident” just north of Dallas Avene and Church Street in downtown Huntsville. The call for the incident came in at 3:34 p.m.

The department said one fatality has been confirmed at this time.

Around 3:43 p.m. Sunday, HPD said it closed the following intersections in connection with the incident:

  • Church Street and Dallas Avenue
  • Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street
  • Clinton Avenue and Heart of Huntsville
  • Triana Boulevard and Holmes Avenue

The roads have since been reopened as the train has been moved.