Alabama photo contest opens Aug. 3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Outdoor Alabama will state accepting entries for the 2021 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. This contest is open to residents and visitors.

The deadline to enter is October 31, 2020, and all qualifying pictures must have been taken in Alabama in the past two years.

Outdoor Alabama is also implementing a change this year, with a focus geared towards traditional photography techniques and the use of hand-held cameras.

They say no cellphone, smartphone, game camera, or drone photography will be chosen as winning photos for nine of the 10 categories. Smartphone and tablet photos will only be accepted in the Young Photographers category, according to the release.

Photo Contest Categories –

Alabama State Parks

Birds

Bugs and Butterflies

Cold-blooded Critters

Nature-Based Recreation

Scenic

Shoots and Roots

Sweet Home Alabama

Wildlife

Young Photographers (ages 17 and under)

A total of eight photos per person may be entered in the categories and participants may enter all eight in one category or among several categories. Art teachers can encourage students to participate in the Young Photographers category.

Alabama Outdoors says first, second, third, and one honorable mention will be awarded in each category. Winning images will be featured online and in an exhibit traveling to various venues across the state during 2021. Check out last year’s winning photo.

For complete 2021 category descriptions and contest rules, visit www.outdooralabama.com/outdoor-alabama-photo-contest.

Outdoor Alabama says the contest is a joint project between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and the Alabama Tourism Department.