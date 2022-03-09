MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Alabama House of Representatives passed the largest education budget in state history.

The $8.1 billion budget passed on a 100-1 vote. The money will go toward math and reading coaches,

classroom supplies, and early education initiatives. It also includes a 4% pay raises for teachers and bonuses for retired teachers.

The budget also includes billions of dollars the state received in federal COVID-19 relief funding.

“That is the only hope that I have long-term with continued flow of federal funding coming down to the people in need,” Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, told CBS 42. “Other than that, I think we got to prepare for dark days.”

According to U.S. News and World Report, Alabama ranks 47th in the country in education.