BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is set to receive nearly $1.4 million following a settlement with a company that had long held a monopoly on an addiction-fighting drug.

On Tuesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that 42 states have reached a $102.5 million settlement with the maker of Indivior Inc., the maker of the drug suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

“Indivior Inc. illegally exploited the market to maintain its monopoly of Suboxone, restricting critical access to this life saving drug,” Marshall said in a statement. “I will continue to hold drug manufacturers accountable when they break the law and harm our people.”

According to Marshall, Indivior Inc. allegedly used illegal routes to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film. This was allegedly in an effort to simultaneously destroy the market for tablets while preserving their monopoly on the drug.

In 2016, dozens of states filed a complaint against Indivior Inc. and a trial was set for this coming September. The current settlement requires that Indivior Inc. pay the $102.5 million and comply with negotiated terms, such as disclosing all citizen petitions to the FDA, any introduction of new products, or if there is a change in corporate ownership.

As of Tuesday, the agreement still needs to be submitted to the court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for approval.

In addition to Alabama, the lawsuit was led by Wisconsin and joined by Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.