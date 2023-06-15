The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting its online auction via GovDeals.com

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ Surplus Property Division will hold an online auction for the state’s surplus property from Saturday through June 25.

According to the ADECA, laptops, office furniture, vehicles and robotic construction equipment are some of the items up for bid. Auction items will be available starting Saturday, and those who are interested in becoming an authorized bidder can click here.

The ADECA stated it acquires property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, plus items voluntarily abandoned at several southeastern airports. Auctioned items can be inspected at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery Distribution Center on June 22 and 23. All known information per item lot is included in the online description, and all sales are final. Items are sold as is with no warranty.

To learn more about the online auction, click here or call the Surplus Property Division at 334-284-0577.