GURLEY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Gurley police officer involved in a deadly chase that killed a bystander in July has resigned.

According to a Town of Gurley official, Christopher Whalen resigned from his position as an officer in December. He had been on leave since the deadly chase happened on July 21.

The official said that Whalen is no longer affiliated with the Town in any capacity and that the Town’s investigation was never finalized as Whalen resigned before it had been completed.

In November, ALEA said that they had concluded their investigation into the chase and turned over the findings to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

ALEA said Matthew Deandre’ Norwood, 22, of Toney, was pronounced dead after his vehicle was struck by the Ford Explorer driven by Christopher J. Whalen, a police officer with the Gurley Police Department. The Explorer was Whalen’s on-duty assigned patrol vehicle, and ALEA said he was in pursuit of another vehicle.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane on July 21, 2023, around 11:45 p.m.

Authorities said Norwood was not involved in the chase. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital following the wreck, where he died from injuries he sustained in the wreck.

Whalen was also transported to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The case could soon be in the hands of a grand jury according to Madison County District Attorney’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Gann.

“We have received it from ALEA. We are reviewing it and will be presenting it to a grand jury hopefully sometime within the next few months,” Gann said in a statement.

ALEA said the Nissan Altima law enforcement had been chasing was not directly involved in the crash that killed Norwood. It also remains unclear as to why the vehicle was being chased in the first place or if the driver was ever arrested.

News 19 reached for those answers but officials with the Town of Gurley have not yet responded for comment.