MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. was in Mountain Brook giving away 25,000 pairs of shoes to kids in need, through the non-profit Samaritan’s Feet.

Ekiyor Jr. is the first NIL student to partner with Samaritan’s Feet and his efforts aren’t going unnoticed.

You can learn more by watching the video-player above.