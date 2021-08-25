Alabama not taking part in multi-million dollar opioid settlement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the state will not be taking part in a multi-million dollar, multi-state opioid lawsuit settlement.

Attorney General Marshall says the state will instead continue to pursue its own case.

Alabama is one of eight states out of an expected 40 to not take part in the more than $25 billion settlement.

In the lawsuits against three drug distributors and drug-maker Johnson and Johnson, the state and local governments say the companies didn’t properly control the supplies of the addictive painkillers.

State Attorney General Marshall’s office told al.com, “Instead, the state continues to pursue its own legal strategy to best address the impact of the opioid crisis on Alabama.”

Alabama is still in the middle of a lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals, McKesson Corporation, and others filed in 2019, accusing them of deceptive marketing to expand the use of opioids.

The state is asking for civil penalties, restitution, and punitive damages.

However, those accused deny the state’s allegations and have asked the court to dismiss the case.

To put the opioid crisis into perspective, the Associated Press found in 2012 that enough opioids were shipped that year for every single person in the U.S. to have a 20-day supply.

Alabama’s trial against those companies is set to start on November 1 in Montgomery County Circuit Court.