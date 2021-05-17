Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

FILE – In this undated photo, provided by NY Governor’s Press Office on Saturday March 27, 2021, is the new “Excelsior Pass” app, a digital pass that people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans portraying them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices. (NY Governor’s Press Office via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Monday voted 76-16 for the bill. The Alabama Senate must now decide whether to agree to minor House changes. Republicans had backed the bill. They say a vaccine passport would be a government intrusion into personal freedom and health choices. A number of Democrats expressed concern after Republicans stripped language exempting nursing homes and other health offices.

Republican Rep. Paul Lee of Dothan says businesses could still require customers to wear masks.