Alabama: Nearly finished with nitrogen gas execution system

FILE – This March 22, 1995, file photo shows the interior of the execution chamber in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind. Executioners who put 13 inmates to death in the last months of the Trump administration likened the process of dying by lethal injection to falling asleep, called gurneys “beds” and final breaths “snores.” But those tranquil accounts are at odds with AP and other media-witness reports of how prisoners’ stomachs rolled, shook and shuddered as the pentobarbital took effect inside the U.S. penitentiary death chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana. (AP Photo/Chuck Robinson, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama says it has nearly finished building a system to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The information was disclosed in a Tuesday court filing. Lawyers for the state wrote that the Alabama Department of Corrections is nearing completion of the initial physical build for the nitrogen hypoxia system. The state indicated that the next step will be to have a safety expert review the system. No state has carried out an execution by nitrogen gas.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state– along with Oklahoma and Mississippi– to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.