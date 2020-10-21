ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama NAACP says it’s honoring four people as the initial members of the Alabama NAACP Hall of Honor.
The list includes attorney Fred Gray Sr. of Tuskegee, who once fought for the right of the organization to operate in the state. Other honorees include Della M. Bryant of Montgomery; Frank Travis of Limestone County; and Mary Walker of Mobile.
The names of the new inductees will be inscribed on a wall at Talladega College, which is the site of the first NAACP branch in Alabama.
LATEST POSTS
- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies
- Diet, exercise crucial parts of breast cancer treatment plan
- ADDIE’S PICK OF THE DAY: California police recover lizards stolen from reptile store
- Alabama NAACP names 4 to new hall of honor
- ‘Hocus Pocus’ returns for virtual reunion day before Halloween