Alabama NAACP names 4 to new hall of honor

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., left, and Tuskegee attorney Fred Gray break into laughter at a joke told by a speaker at a political rally in Tuskegee, Alabama, April 29, 1966. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama NAACP says it’s honoring four people as the initial members of the Alabama NAACP Hall of Honor.

The list includes attorney Fred Gray Sr. of Tuskegee, who once fought for the right of the organization to operate in the state. Other honorees include Della M. Bryant of Montgomery; Frank Travis of Limestone County; and Mary Walker of Mobile.

The names of the new inductees will be inscribed on a wall at Talladega College, which is the site of the first NAACP branch in Alabama.

LATEST POSTS