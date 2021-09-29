Alabama man wanted on 11 child sex crimes arrested in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Alabama man wanted for more than ten child sex crimes was arrested in Smith County late Monday night by the US Marshals.

34-year-old Johnny Ray Johnson was booked into the Smith County Jail just after 8 p.m., according to online records. He was wanted on a wide range of charges, including:

6 charges of possession of child pornography

2 counts of producing child porn

1 count of child rape

1 count of sexual torture

1 count of sexual abuse

It’s unclear as of this writing if Johnson has been extradited back to Alabama or what led authorities to tracking him down in East Texas.