FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is facing several charges after authorities said he stabbed his dog to death, then tried to revive the animal with an air compressor before driving himself to the Russellville Police Department to confess.

Prisco Hernandez, 34, was booked into Franklin County Jail on Monday, Sgt. Kyle Palmer said.

Palmer said a Russellville Police Officer called an FCSO deputy on Sunday to say that Hernandez had pulled up to the department, claiming he had just stabbed his dog, as the officer said it was possible the man was intoxicated, with blood on his hands.

That deputy went to the Hernandez’s home in a trailer park on County Road 48. When he looked through the window, the deputy saw “quite a bit of blood” in the living room, which was also littered with liquor bottles.

Another man was asleep on the couch, but authorities said he was unaware of what happened.

The dog was still alive, but barely breathing, according to Palmer, who said Animal Control was then called to pick it up. A kitchen knife with blood on it was also found in the home, the FCSO said.

While being charged with driving under the influence by the Russellville Police Department, Hernandez was charged with cruelty to a dog and aggravated cruelty to animals by the FCSO.

Palmer said Hernandez told a translator that he had intended to bring the dog to a cemetery after stabbing it, but tried to revive the animal with an air compressor. Authorities confirmed the dog died “presumably” due to loss of blood.

Hernandez is expected to face a judge, who will determine the bond amount at an upcoming time.