Alabama man turns himself in after seeing own picture on CrimeStoppers

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man wanted for fraud was taken into custody after turning himself over to police.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Faizon Omere Davis contacted the Jacksonville Police Department after he saw his picture and the charges against him in a CrimeStoppers segment. Omere turned himself in and was processed at JPD. CrimeStoppers was notified of the incident on Sept. 1.

Davis, 23, had been identified in August as a suspect in multiple fraud investigations that occurred during May and June of 2021 at a bank located in the 1500 block of Pelham Road South in Jacksonville.

The investigations concerned three separate incidents in which victims were approached at an ATM by a man who asked if they could deposit a Money Gram for $400 into their own account and give him the cash.

One victim said the suspect told him he could not cash the Money Gram himself because he did not have his license. Several days after each incident, the victims discovered that the Money Grams were fraudulent and actually in the amount of $4 or $1 but had been forged to appear as if for the amount of $400. Two victims found this out by noticing the Money Gram had been returned unpaid to their personal account.

After putting out a release concerning the cases of fraud, Jacksonville Investigators received a tip through CrimeStoppers that identified Davis as a suspect. CimeStoppers released a request for information that included Davis’s photo, which eventually led to Davis turning himself into police custody.

No other information has been released at this time.