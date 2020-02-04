Alabama man to be Trump’s guest of honor during State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (WIAT) — An Alabama native will be one of President Donald Trump’s special guests during the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Paul Morrow, president and CEO of SDAC, was born near Selma in Plantersville and graduated from Dallas County High School. After several years in the Army, Morrow started SDAC, a government contractor business, in 1985.

According to the White House, SDAC is building a new concrete plant in Montgomery that will help support several brand new F-35 jets that are stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base.

In 2017, Morrow was named State of Florida Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Administration.

Last November, Morrow joined Trump in Atlanta during a rally called “Black Voices for Trump.”

SEE MORROW’S COMMENTS BELOW AT 1:12:15

Morrow will be one of 11 guests of honor who will be hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump’s State of the Union Address will be held at 8 p.m.

