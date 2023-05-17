HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza has revealed an additional charge for Marquis McCloud, a Newville man accused of killing 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.

Following a week-long search, a badly decomposed body believed to be Gilley, was found on Headland Avenue near Dothan on May 10, according to Valenza.

McCloud, who was already in custody for allegedly violating his parole, was charged with Gilley’s murder the same day, facing one count of capital murder-kidnapping.

Valenza said Gilley’s autopsy reports confirmed that she was 17 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder. Now, McCloud has been charged with an additional count of capital murder.

“This was a horrible crime committed,” Valenza said.

Under those charges, McCloud faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty. Valenza said he will recommend the death penalty to Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman.

McCloud is being held on no bond.