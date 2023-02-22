DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was shot to death in the front yard of a home on Monroe Street Wednesday morning.

According to Dothan Police, officers responded to a call about a shooting at the 700 block of Monroe Street shortly after midnight, where they found Shamel Roscel Hagler, 25, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Dothan Fire and Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but Hagler later died at the scene.

Area of the shooting: 700 block of Monroe Street in Dothan.

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made.

DPD continues to investigate the shooting, saying that several people were at the scene when the shooting happened.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers, at 334-793-7000.