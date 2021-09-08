Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 bestiality, sodomy case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to sodomy and bestiality charges.

On Wednesday, Van Christopher Havis was sentenced to life in a case prosecutors say is one of the worst cases they’ve ever seen. He was also sentenced to six months in prison on the bestiality charge.

The charges stem from videos that were shared through Facebook Messenger, text messages, and email in January 2020. In the video, Holly Debord could be heard saying she was punishing and threatening to kill the victim, an unnamed mentally disabled man.

In August, Havis pleaded guilty to three of the nine counts against him, including sodomy, sexual torture, and bestiality. All three charges are Class A felonies that can be punishable for 10 years to life in prison. In addition to his sentence, he will also be required to register as a sex offender.

On Tuesday, Debord was sentenced to 99.5 years in prison.