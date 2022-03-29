OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Thomas Goulart pleaded guilty in October of 2021 and has now been sentenced to 45 years behind bars after killing his brother.

Goulart was arrested on November 24, 2018, after getting into an argument with his brother. During the argument, his brother asked his wife to call the police. Hearing this, Goulart ran to his house and grabbed his gun.

When he came back to his brother’s house, Goulart shot his brother and was arrested later that night by Daleville Police.

This case has been continued on three different occasions, on this day, Goulart’s attorney motioned for the judge of the case to step aside due to her husband potentially being named the interim Daleville Police Chief.

During a court hearing leading up to his sentencing, Goulart’s children said he was a good father, but in 2010, Goulart got divorced, and a year later, he lost his mother, whom he was close with. These events, according to the children and other family members, led Goulart to depression and an increase in drinking.

Another family member said Goulart has been abusing drugs such as crack and meth, while also abusing alcohol for about two years leading up to the murder of his brother.

According to prosecutors, this led him down the wrong path and led to him killing his brother.

Members of the victim’s family took the stand and said:

“Since that night, I have had night terrors of him (Thomas Goulart),” said the daughter of the victim. She continued by saying, “I miss my dad every day.”

Then Thomas Goulart took the stand.

“In five minutes, my mark was deleted,” Goulart said. “I wish I could take my brother’s place, but I can’t.”

“There is no excuse for what I did,” Goulart said.

Throughout the hearing, Goulart’s attorney requested that should his client be released. he could move somewhere else and start a new life. However, the judge instead went with the prosecution and sentenced him to a total of 45 years in prison.

“No magic wand could bring back your brother,” Judge Kimberly Clark said. “It was a mistake you made.”

The judge also said that the time Goulart has already served in prison will go towards his sentence.